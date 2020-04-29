Arusha advocate Albert Msando arrested over Covid-19 remarks

By Mussa Juma @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Prominent lawyer Albert Msando has been arrested by police over remarks he made on Tuesday about coronavirus situation in Arusha, it has emerged.

Acting Arusha Regional Police Commander Koka Moita confirmed the arrest of the advocate when reached for comment today evening, April 29, 2020.

Moita told The Citizen that the lawyer was being interrogated over statements he made regarding Covid-19. He did not elaborate. Mr Msando was still being held at the Arusha Central Police Station by the time of filing this report at 10pm.

Sourced revealed Mr Msando was arrested and locked up immediately he arrived at the station. He apparently drove himself there after receiving summons from the police at about 5pm.

His arrest came only hours after Arusha Regional Commissioner (RC) Mrisho Gambo directed the police to arrest anyone issuing out conflicting public information on coronavirus. Mr Gambo was speaking in his office during which he gave a report on the region’s efforts to curb the pandemic.

Mr Gambo announced that from now on, all burials in Arusha will not be attended by more than 10 people. He said this is in line with the government’s directive on social distancing. The RC said some people were construing the order to suggest that recent burials in the city conducted in that manner were of Covid-19 victims.

On Tuesday, Mr Msando said the coronavirus pandemic was serious and a real threat in Arusha. He said the city was reeling from the pandemic and urged journalist to report truthfully on what was happening so that proper preventive measures could be taken by the public.