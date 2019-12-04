Simba Sports Club over the weekend surprised their fan-base when it announced they had parted ways with their head Coach Patrick Aussems under unclear circumstances.

Dar es Salaam. Simba Sports Club over the weekend surprised their fan-base when it announced they had parted ways with their head Coach Patrick Aussems under unclear circumstances.

In a parting message to the fans and players on Tuesday evening, the Belgian tactician took aim at the Simba administration calling them liars and uneducated.

Thanks to the Players, to the fans for the support! I wish you all the best! But for Simba to grow you must absolutely have to get rid of liars and uneducated people on the board,” reads his tweet which was accompanied by his boarding Pass from Dar es Salaam to Amsterdam then to Marseille.

He added that he was heading home to enjoy what is most important to life, which is according to him is family and sincere people.

The tweet has so far received hundreds of comments with some of his followers agreeing with him as others said it was just part of his indiscipline.

“The words uneducated and liars sounds too correct for Tanzanian soccer. Simba has lost a chance to build the club,” wrote Sylivester Robert Majige.

Sacrificus Selestine wrote: I still can’t imagine, maybe I am dreaming but then I see it is really happening, I was really discouraged by the decision all the same good luck sir, Mr Uchebe the best.

Another who was not impressed with the Belgian tactician’s tweet said it was lack of respect for the coach to pick out some people.