Azam Media offers livesoccer match broadcasts via mobile phones

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Azam Media Limited has launched a new app known as Azam TV Max App whereby football fans can watch live Mainland Premier League matches.

Speaking toThe Citizen yesterday, Azam Media Limited Chief Executive Officer Tido Mhando said theydecided to launch the App to enable football lovers, who do not have decoders, to enjoy their services.

Mhando said Tanzania has many football lovers, who live in remote villages without access to TV programs but through their mobile phones they can now watch live broadcasts daily.

“I believe through our App, we will able to offer them our services and watch not only the Mainland Tanzania Premier League, but also the English FA Cup, entertainment, film and other television programs,” said Mhando.

He said a weekly subscription payment is sh5,000 while those willing to get the services monthly will have to pay Sh18,000.

“We had Azam TV App before. However, we stopped for amore modern technology that now we have,” he said.