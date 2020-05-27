Azam named top African Brand

By Alex Malanga

Dar es Salaam. Azam was on Sunday named one of the most admired African brands.The Azam non-cyclical consumer segment emerged as one of Most Admired African Brands (prompted) in this year’s Brand Africa.

The non-cyclical consumer goods and services economic sector consists of companies engaged in fishing and farming operations; the processing and production of food, beverages and tobacco; manufacturers of house-hold and personal products; and providers of personal services and utilities.

Azam came fifth in the category of Most Admired African Brands (prompted) this year, moving 13 steps up the ladder from its 18th position in the same category last year.

Azam is a product of Tanzania’s Bakhresa Group.Bakhresa Group corporate affairs director Hussein Suf-ian attributed the achievement to the company’s commitment to providing high quality and affordable goods and services.



He said the key to success for build-ing a sustainable brand was its massive investment in technol-ogy for each product.

“This achievement did not come by chance. Our aim has always been to be the Number One African brand,” Mr Sufian told The Citizen by telephone yesterday, adding: “We will continue producing innovative products which meet both domestic and international standards to meet our clients’ needs.”

Mr Sufian said the company would keep on expanding its operations to other parts of Africa. “We plan to strengthen our position in Central Africa even as we are also in the process of expanding our operations to West Africa….We are not afraid of competition. We are always ready for it.”

The results were announced in Johannesburg during an event that was hosted by the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in partnership with Geopoll, Kantar and Brand Leadership.

This is the 10th anniversary ranking of Brand Africa’s 100 Africa’s Best Brands.The ranking was announced in a novel global virtual event that incorporated the market openings of Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria.

The ranking will be published in the June issue of African Business magazine.American sports and fitness giant, Nike takes the top spot for the third year in a row while Adidas, Samsung, Coca-Cola, Tecno and Apple follow in that order.

MTN and Dangote are the most admired African brands recalled spontaneously and when prompted, respectively. But Tanzania’s Azam does not appear on the Top 100 list if recalled spontaneously.

Nigeria’s GT Bank returns to the top spot in financial services and the United Kingdom’s BBC retains its media category ranking as the most admired media brand in separate category sub-surveys of the most admired financial services and media brands in Africa.

African brands only occupy 13 of the 100 entries, 7 less from last year. Established 10 years ago to coincide with the 2010 Fifa World Cup, the Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands survey and rankings have established themselves as the most authoritative survey, analysis, and metric of brands in Africa.It is a consumer-led survey which seeks to establish brand preferences across Africa.

The survey is conducted among a representative sample of respondents 18 years and older, in 27 countries which collectively represent 50 percent of the continent, covering all economic regions and accounting for an estimated 80 percent of the population and GDP of Africa.

The 2020 survey was conduct-ed between February and April 2020 and yielded over 15,000 brand mentions and over 2,000 unique brands.Since 2011, the Brand Africa 100 has been surveying and ranking the most admired brands spontaneously recalled