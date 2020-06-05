Bavicha chair remanded after failing to meet bail conditions

By Hadija Jumanne @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court has on Friday June 5 granted bail to Chadema’s Youth Council (Bavicha) chairman in Kilimanjaro, Lembruce Mchome, 30 but he failed to meet bail conditions.

Mchome, is facing a charge of distributing documents, photos and pornographic videos contrary to the law.

The accused was remanded until June 16, 2020 when his case will come up for mention.

The court’s Resident Magistrate, Vicky Mwaikambo, set bail conditions when the case was mentioned for a bail decision.

Making the decision, the magistrate told the court that the offence committed by the accused was bailable hence and that is why court has granted bail to Mchome with conditions.

The accused was required to have three sureties, whereby two from them must be government employees, who would each sign a Sh10milioni bond.

Advertisement

"These sureties are also ordered to have legally recognized letters from local government," said the magistrate.

On the accused spending 14 days in custody at Oysterbay Police Station without being remanded at Keko Prison, Mwaikambo told the court that its Principal Magistrate, Godfrey Isaya, made a follow-up on the reason why the accused was not remanded at Keko Prison on the court’s order.

Magistrate Mwaikambo further told the court that the Principal Magistrate was, however, told that the accused was not remanded at Keko Prison because the accused had to be tested first for Covid-19 as per new regulations and the results of the test were yet to be released.

"So, after the Principal Magistrate was satisfied with the explanation and the accused’s results of the test showing he tested negative, the latter was remanded at released at Keko Prison as the court ordered," said Magistrate Mwaikambo.

Earlier, Senior State Attorney Materus Marandu alleged in court that the case came up for a bail decision for which the Prosecution was ready.

Mchome, who is a resident of Kisangara in Mwanga District, is accused of committing the offence between January 1 and April 30, 2020 in the City of Dar es Salaam.