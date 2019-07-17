Beyoncé reveals African stars for new album

By BBC

Beyoncé has released the track list of the album that she has produced to accompany The Lion Kingremake and it reads like a who's who of top African musicians.

Nigerian pop stars Tiwa Savage and Mr Eazi perform the song "Keys to the Kingdom", with the latter also appearing alongside fellow Nigerians Tekno and Yemi Alade on "Don’t Jealous Me".

Nigeria’s Burna Boy has a solo track, "Ja Ara E", while Cameroonian artist Salatiel appears alongside Beyoncé and Pharrell Williams on "Water".

Other African artists include Nigeria’s Wizkid, Ghana’s Shatta Wale, and South Africa’s Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly.

When she first announced the project last week, Beyoncé said it "was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers", adding that "authenticity and heart were important to me”.