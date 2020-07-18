Big NGOs missing as 2020 election observers list

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Key Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) have been left behind in a list of 96 local institutions approved by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to oversee the 2020 General Elections.

The big names missing in the list include the Tanzania Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC), the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) and the Tanzania Constitution Forum (TCF).

The missing NGOs considered experienced and resourceful in terms of financial and human resources were also excluded in a list of institutions that accredited to provide voter’s education ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

“November 21, 2019 to January 31, this year, NEC invited applications from local NGOs wishing to participate in this year’s general elections as election observers,” says a public notice posted on the electoral body’s website, adding.

“Verification and analysis of filed applications enabled us to come with a list of these institutions that have complied with conditions set for observers during this year’s general elections.”

Among big names included in the list seen by The Citizen include the University of Dar es Salaam, Research and Education for Democracy in Tanzania (Redet), Tanzania Cross Party-Platform (T-WCP Ulingo) and the University of Dar es Salaam, Institute of Development Studies..

Others are the Action for Change (Acha), the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS), the Dar es Salaam University College of Education (Duce) and the Tanzania Youth Coalition (TYC).

However, the list is dominated by NGOs centred in rural Tanzania and those bearing small names in the country’s election observation.