Bodaboda accidents have killed 2,160 Tanzanians in three years

Dodoma. At least 2,160 have been killed in 5,213 motorbike accidents recorded across the country from January 2016 and June 2019.

This is according to a statement that was issued on Monday, September 9, by Deputy Minister for Home Affairs Mr Hamad Yusuf Masauni.

Mr Masauni was responding to a question asked by Tabora Urban MP Mr Emmanuel Mwakasaka (CCM) who sought to know how far the exercise of seizing motorcycles violating road safety act and regulations had gone.

“Though the trend shows that accidents caused by motorbike have declined, death records shows a 6.6 per cent increase this year,” he said.

According to him, 2,544 accidents were recorded in 2016 killing 890 people, injuring 2,128 others and in 2017 1,459 accidents occurred causing 728 deaths and wounding 1,090 people.

“In 2018, 876 accidents were recorded across the country killing 366 and causing 694 injuries,” he said.

He said from January 2019 to June this year, 334 motorbike accidents have been registered countrywide causing 176 deaths and 289 injuries.