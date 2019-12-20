Brace for four days of heavy rains says TMA

The 13 affected regions include Dar es Salaam, Pwani, Morogoro, Singida, Dodoma, Lindi, Mtwara, Rukwa and Mbeya among others.

By Paul Owere

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania metrological Agency (TMA) has warned residents of 13 regions to brace for heavy rains in the next four days, saying they should take extra precaution.

According to TMA’s statement released today December 20, regions that are expected to experience heavy downpour from Saturday include Dar es Salaam, Pwani, Morogoro, Singida, Dodoma, Lindi, Mtwara, Rukwa and Mbeya.

Others regions that will also experience heavy rains include Songwe, Iringa, Njombe, Ruvuma plus the islands of Unguja and Pemba in Zanzibar.

TMA says these regions may experience communication breakdown because the rains might ruin the infrastructure in some of the areas.

“Some areas might experience flooding, delay in transportation and disruption of social and economic activities,” reads the statement.

The statement particularly warns that on Sunday December 22, Regions of Dar es Salaam, Pwani, Morogoro, Lindi, Mtwara, Rukwa, Mbeya, Songwe, Iringa, Njombe Ruvuma, Singida, Dodoma and Zanzibar will experience heavy rains

On Monday December 23, 2019 rains will pound Dar es Salaam, Pwani, Morogoro, Lindi, Mtwara, Rukwa, Mbeya, Songwe, Iringa, Njombe and Ruvuma.

Regions of Rukwa, Mbeya, Songwe, Iringa, Njombe, Ruvuma and parts of Southern Morogoro will on Tuesday face heavy rains as well.