CCM earns Sh820 million from nomination forms

According to the party’s regulations, any of its members collecting nomination such forms has to pay a nonrefundable fee of Sh100, 000.

By Peter Elias @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The ruling party CCM has so far collected Sh820 million from nomination forms collected by its cadres who want to vie for parliamentary seats in the upcoming General Election set for October.

The cash collection might be a record in CCM since the reintroduction of multiparty politics in the country with thousands of its members coming forward to pick up nomination forms to vie for parliamentary seats and membership in the House of Representatives.

Candidates vying for those positions include regional and district commissioners, regional directors, permanent secretaries, top government officials, retirees, journalists, sportsmen and women.

President John Magufuli, who is the CCM chairman, said on Thursday that the number of the party members who collected nomination forms had reached 8,205 countrywide.

The president said Dar es Salaam Region was leading with 829 members of the party, who had collected the nomination forms, followed by Arusha (320), Kilimanjaro (82) and Unguja South (53).

According to President Magufuli, 1,539 women members of the CCM party came forward and picked up nomination forms to contest parliamentary seats on the Special Seats ticket while 133 other women were from the party’s wings.

“This clearly proves that people love CCM and let me congratulate all those who came forward from CCM and I want them to observe discipline and the ethics of our party,” said President Magufuli.

The national chairman of the United People’s Democratic Party (UDPD), Fahmi Dovutwa was of the view that there could be a lot of collected money from nomination forms because everybody was trying their luck.