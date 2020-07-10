CCM picks Dr Hussein Mwinyi as Zanzibar presidential candidate

Dodoma. CCM Central Committee (CC) sitting in Dodoma has picked Defence Minister Dr Hussein Mwinyi as the presidential candidate for Zanzibar today July 10.

This was after he won the intra-party election which was headed by the party’s chairman Dr John Pombe Magufuli by a huge percentage.

Dr Mwinyi who is the son of the second phase President of the United Republic of Tanzania Ally Hassan Mwinyi contested against Shamsi Vuai Nahodha and Khalid Salum Mohamed.

Mr Shamsi vuai Nahodha got 16 votes, Dr Khalid Mohamed got 19, whereas Dr Hussein Mwinyi got 129 votes (78.65 per cent).

The party’s National Executive Council’s (NEC) special committee had earlier on selected and submitted five names for the top position in the isles to the CC for the vetting exercise.

The five names that were brought forward included Hussein Ali Mwinyi, Khalid Salum Mohamed, Shamsi Vuai Nahodha, Makame Mnyaa Mbarawa and Khamis Mussa Omar.

The ruling party’s decision-making committee on Thursday, July 10, 2020 finally endorsed three names of the party’s members which were forwarded to the Party’s National Executive Council (Nec) for voting on Friday, July 11, 2020.