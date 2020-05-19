COVID-19 cases in Uganda jump to 260

By Monitor Reporter

The number of COVID-19 cases in Uganda now stands at 260 after 12 new cases were registered on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Health, the new cases were confirmed from 1,743 samples of truck drivers.

All the new cases are Ugandans, according to health workers.

Thirty two foreign truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 were turned back to their respective countries, according to tweet that was posted on the ministry’s Twitter handle.

The ministry stated that they have recorded 63 COVID-19 recoveries.

On Sunday, 21 people had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Uganda to 248.

President Museveni announced on Monday that all Ugandans aged six and above will be given free facemasks in a bid to protect themselves against the spread of coronavirus.