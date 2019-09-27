CSOs set to launch election manifesto containing 10 priorities

By The Citizen Reporter @The CitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Tanzania are expected to launch the civic polls 2019 and the 2020 General Election manifesto comprising 10 priorities.

The CSOs election manifesto with the slogan; “The Tanzania We Want” will be launched at the Kisenga Hall, Millennium Towers on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

Addressing a news conference on Friday, September 27, 2019, CSOs leaders said the launching of the CSOs Election Manifesto follows a similar launching made prior to the 2015 General Elections.

Speaking during the event, the former Tanzania Constitution Forum (TCF) chairman, Mr Deus Kibamba said the manifesto aims at enabling Tanzanians to identify priorities that will be used during election of leaders at various levels.

“The manifesto will also enable political parties to pick some of the issues as major agenda in the forthcoming elections,” he said.

He said the manifesto will also guide the government, political parties, candidates, voters and those who will emerge winners to understand legal, social and democratic demands during implementation of their duties.

The managing director of Door of Hope Tanzania, Mr Clement Mwombeki said the 2015 CSOs manifesto carried four priorities, noting that most of them have been largely improved by the fifth phase government.