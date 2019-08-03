CUF cries foul after cancellation of a rally

By Frank Kimboy @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar esSalaam. The Civic United Front (CUF) has reiterated a call for the government, through the Office of Registrar of Political Parties, to observe the country’s constitution by allowing parties to conduct their activities including holding public rallies.

The call was made by Mr Salvatory Magafu, CUF director of human rights and legal affairs just a day after the police cancelled the party’s rally, which was to be held at Vingunguti today.

Mr Magafu said CUF had contacted the Office of Registrar of Political Parties about the government decision to ban political rallies. However, Mr Magafu said in response the registrar told CUF that it wasn’t aware of the decision.

“After the registrar’s response we decided to organize a public rally, which was to be held today on August 3, 2019 at Vingunguti, but to our surprise we received a letter from Buguruni police station, which banned the rally,” said Mr Magafu.

He called for the government and its organs, especially the office of political parties registrar, to make sure that thev country’s laws and the constitution are observed.