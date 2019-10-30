CUF cries foul ahead of civic polls

By Habel Chidawali hchidawali@tz.nationmedia.com @TheCitizenTz

Dodoma. The Civic United Front (CUF) has warned that what transpires during the ongoing nomination process for civic posts might jeopardize the country’s peace and harmony.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday October 30, 2019 said that there have been massive incidents of the violation of election regulations, which have been hurting the opposition.

CUF Tanzania mainland vice chairman Mr Maftaa Nachuma said most of the party’s candidates have been denied forms to contest for the election, while their CCM counterparts have been given the forms through ten cell leaders.

He claimed that some village executive officers in Liwale on Wednesday, October 30, closed down offices before time something that denied opposition candidates the chance of collecting nomination forms.

On October 28, 2019 the minister of State in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Selemani Jafo, directed ward and village executive officers to concentrate on the issuance of nomination forms.

He also claimed that state machineries have been used to block the opposition from contesting in the civic elections. For example, Mr Nachuma said, some party candidates, who were fielded to vie for the election in Bagamoyo have been detained due to claims that they are illegal migrants.