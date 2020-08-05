Campaign against communicable diseases launched in Dar es Salaam

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. WaterAid Tanzania has on Wednesday August 5, launched a nationwide campaign, which aims to improve hygiene behaviours amongst Tanzanians in order to prevent the spread of communicable diseases, which include the novel coronavirus.

The key behaviours include handwashing with clean water and soap, respiratory hygiene, surface cleanliness, and physical distancing.

The campaign titled ‘Usichukulie Poa Unategemewa’ is funded by DFID UK and Unilever and will run for nine months in four regions that were affected by Covid-19 such Arusha, Dar es Salaam, Geita and Zanzibar.

Despite the numbers of coronavirus patients being low in the country, coronavirus is still a threat to the nation and among neighboring countries, as many countries are now experiencing their ‘second wave’ and easing restrictions that present risks of re-infection.

Research shows that handwashing with clean water and soap for 20 seconds is linked to: a 16-23 per cent reduction in risk of acute respiratory infection, 50 per cent reduction in pneumonia, and up to a 48 per cent reduced risk of endemic diarrhea.

The launch of the campaign was graced by the Mayor of Dar es Salaam Mr Abdallah Mtinika, attended by various stakeholders, held at WaterAid's headquarters in Dar es Salaam.

Addressing the participants during the launch of the campaign, Interim Country Director, WaterAid Tanzania, Anna Mzinga, said, "The aim is to support the government’s effort to improve hygiene behaviours in the country and helping the country prepare for any future disease outbreaks, by ensuring a strong health system.’

In order to support citizens to practice these behaviours, Ms Mzinga said that the campaign will also involve the construction of several mass handwashing facilities in public areas in the four regions.

"These facilities will showcase an innovative contactless design, where you use your feet to access soap and water from the tap this is to ensure bacteria from the hands does not contaminate the facilities, " added Ms Mzinga.

In another development, in June 2020, WaterAid Tanzania in collaboration with the University of Dar es Salaam launched mass handwashing facilities at Ubungo Bus Terminal and at three Bus Rapid Transit stations, each having the capacity to serve up to 5,280 people per hour.