Cashew export down by 63 pc, says finance minister

By Fidelis Butahe @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government has said that in 2018 the export value of raw cashews amounted to $196.5 million as compared to $529.6 million recorded in 2017, which is equivalent to 62.9 per cent decrease.

Finance and Planning minister, Dr Philip Mpango made the statement in Parliament on Thursday, June 13, 2019 when tabling report on the country’s state of economy for 2018 and the national development plan for 2019/20.

Dr Mpango said the decline was particularly attributed to the decrease by 63.5 per cent of cashew export from 329,400 tonnes in 2017 to 120,200 tonnes in 2018.