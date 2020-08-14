Cassava and Liquid Telecom announce launch of Sasai Wifi finder

A 2019 report by the GSMA (the Global System for Mobile Communications) shows that affordability remains a significant barrier to Internet adoption in Africa, resulting in social, digital and financial exclusion.

Dar es Salaam. Cassava Fintech International (CFI) and the Liquid Telecom Group (LTG) have announced the launch of Sasai Wi-Fi Finder, a potential game-changer in driving digital and financial inclusion in Africa.

The service, which will be offered across the continent, was announced today Friday August 14, and is set to be rolled at thousands of hotspots across Africa.

This partnership seeks to offer a low-cost solution for connectivity and to expand these services throughout the continent.

“We see this launch as a critical piece in the social digital inclusion agenda we are driving on the continent,” said Darlington Mandivenga, the Chief Executive Officer of the CFI Group.

“Through Sasai Wi-Fi Finder, we plan to establish an expansive network of data access points across Africa and build ‘Africa’s Missing Network’ through partnering with broadband providers, internet service providers and local community hubs,” Mandivenga said.

He said they are proud that their best-in-class broadband infrastructure network is the backbone of the service and is enabling more Africans to access the digital and financial benefits of the internet,” said Ahmad Mokhles, group chief operating officer of LTG.

“This partnership is providing consumers with affordable Wi-Fi access while local franchisees and partners are able to grow their businesses and the economies of their countries. This is a true example of the transformative power technology can have across the value chain,” said Mokhles.

The intuitive and easy to use Sasai Wi-Fi Finder will be an in-App feature on the Sasai super App that will allow users to identify hotspots at which they can access affordable data.

“We designed this service to be as easy-to-use as possible. A smartphone user will get free connectivity on-the-go through accessing the Sasai Wi-Fi finder network to download the Sasai App and gain access to a wide range of in-app services,” said Tapera Mushoriwa, Chief Operating Officer of Sasai.