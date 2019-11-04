Census: Kenya has 47.6m people - VIDEO

Kenya's population has expanded by nine million in the last decade, provisional 2019 census data released on Monday show.

There are 47,564,296 million people in the country compared to 38.6 million in 2010.

The figures show that there are more women at 24 million than men, who stand at 23.6 million.

The intersex population stands at 1,524.

BIG FOUR AGENDA

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics released the census provisional report on Monday at State House Nairobi, where it was presented to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"This is the first census to be conducted under the 2010 Constitution and was by and large fully funded by my Government," said President Kenyatta.

He said the data released will guide on planning and implementation "of Government development initiatives, including the Big Four Agenda, for the benefit of all Kenyans."

"I therefore direct all Ministries, Departments and Agencies to utilise these results. I urge other arms of Government, counties, stakeholders and development partners to make use of the results in their planning processes."

COUNTIES

According to the report the most populous counties are the capital Nairobi, Kiambu, Nakuru, Kakamega, Bungoma, Meru and Kilifi.

Nairobi has 4.4 million people while both Kiambu and Nakuru have more than two million residents.

Fifteen other counties have a population of over one million led by Kakamega at 1.87m, Bungoma 1.67m, Meru 1.54m and Kilifi at 1.45m.

Others are Mombasa, Kitui, Machakos, Murang'a, Uasin Gishu, Narok, Kajiado, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori and Kisii.

HOUSEHOLD SIZE

In terms of household size, data show counties in northern Kenya have the largest families.

Mandera leads with an average household size of 6.9 persons per family.

It is followed by Wajir at 6.1, Garissa 5.9, Marsabit 5.8, and Turkana 5.6.

Rift Valley's West Pokot is also among counties with family sizes that average five persons at 5.3, while coastal county of Kwale at 5.0.

In Nairobi, household sizes are the lowest at 2.9.

In central Kenya, Nyeri, Kirinyaga and Kiambu are at 3.0, while Murang'a and Embu stand at 3.3 which are among the lowest in the country. Mombasa stands at 3.1.