Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe to be a free man today

The party’s deputy and Tarime Rural MP Mr John Heche walked out of Segerea prison at around 0950Hrs on Friday March 13.

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz pelias@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe will walk home a free man today after spending three nights in Segerea Prison; this is after the Sh70 million fine ordered by Kisutu Magistrate Court was paid early today.

According to party sources, they are in the process of completing the procedures to acquire a removal order for their chairman.

Speaking of his time at the correction facility, Heche said they had started prison life and this morning he was taken from the prison farm.

“I left Mbowe in the farm when they came to pick me, But according to to what the party and our wellwishers have done the Chairman should be with us anytime soon,” said John Heche.

The court set free Kawe Member of Parliament Ms Halima Mdee, Tarime urban MP Ms Esther Matiko, Bunda urban MP Ms Ester Matiko, Mr Peter Msigwa (Iringa urban MP) as well as former Chadema secretary general who recently decamped to the ruling party CCM.

Their release sparked scenes of jubilation around the party’s headquarters.

The seven were released after the party raised funds through party followers, while the ruling party paid Sh30 million for Dr Mashinji’s release.