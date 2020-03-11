Chadema launches fundraising campaign to free Mbowe and co

Chadema started a campaign to raise funds immediately after the magistrate’s pronouncement at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate court yesterday.

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Opposition party Chadema has launched a fundraising drive meant to pay for the fines of Sh350million facing their party chairman Freeman Mbowe and Seven others.

Mr Freeman Mbowe and others were convicted by the court after being found guilty in a seditious and incitement charges.

The eight were fined a collective amount of Sh350 million or serve a five months jail term.

Chadema started a campaign to raise funds immediately after the magistrate’s pronouncement at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate court yesterday.

Chadema Lake Zone chairman Mr Hezekiah Wenje told this paper as of this morning, March 11, 2020 that by 0900Hrs they had raised Sh136 million.

Former Chadema secretary-general Dr Mashinji who recently defected to the ruling party CCM as well as Salum Mwalimu, John Mnyika and Ester Matiko, were found guilty on counts 2, 3 and 4 and each were required to pay a fine of Sh30 million.

