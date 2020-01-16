Chaka Chaka asks Uganda police to find who stole her laptop

She told Mr Mukasa that when she insisted on making an appearance at Buganda Kingdom’s annual Enkuuka festival at Mengo palace on that fateful day, security ordered her to board a police van, but she refused.

Kampala. South African artiste Yvonne Chaka Chaka has asked the Ugandan police to open an inquiry into the theft of her laptop and other items as she was being deported on December 31, 2019.

Her promoters, Abtex Promotions, filed a case of theft at Kampala Central Police Station yesterday, according to Aloysious Matovu Kizza Junior, the company’s spokesperson.

“There is still confusion on who exactly stole the laptop. While we understand that Yvonne’s belongings were bundled into a white van owned by security agents, police have told us if anything was lost, it should be the private driver Najib Sula, hired by the hotel to chauffeur the singer to the airport, to answer,” Mr Matovu said.

He said police had opened a case of theft against Mr Sula.

Police had offered to take Chaka Chaka in their car but she refused saying that would make her look like she had committed a crime. It is at this point that management of Pearl of Africa Hotel called in Najib.

The laptop is said to have contained her personal information and music-related data.

Mr Matovu said there were also other high-tech valuable items in the laptop bag.

Chaka Chaka was deported on December 31 and police said she did not have the right visa that required her to make any music performances in the country.

By the time of filing the story, both police spokesperson Fred Enanga and Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire had not responded to claims that the police are the key suspects in the theft. Our messages were sent via WhatsApp.

Matovu told Daily Monitor that police said since there was no particular person to implicate, it was prudent to direct inquiries at Mr Sula.

She wrote an email to the South African embassy in Uganda on January 3, 2020.

“Iam inviting Matovu Aloysius Kizza and Abbey Musinguzi. We will be engaging in a series of meetings. I will be responsible for their accommodation and welfare for the four days they be here for this first meeting,” Chaka Chaka wrote in the email.

Mr Matovu said that during their visit to South Africa they will address the international press on all events surrounding the deportation of Chaka Chaka. When she left Uganda via Kigali she aired a video message via twitter and told the world all was well.

But in a private conversation with one of her promoters, Andrew Mukasa of Bajjo Promotions that was published in Daily Monitor, Chakachaka swore never to return to Uganda.

She said she was embarrassed, heartbroken, and angry and vowed: “I never wish to see your country in my life again.”

“I refused to board their van and told them I was not a criminal. They offered an air ticket and I insisted on paying it myself because I didn’t want to look as if I had committed a crime.

“I am just angry, angry,very angry,” Chaka Chaka said.

Meetings

Meanwhile, Chakachaka’s promoters are expected to travel to South Africa for a meeting to discuss the way forward. The singer is also expected to address the local and international media about her deportation.

She wrote an email to the South African embassy in Uganda on January 3, 2020.