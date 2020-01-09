Chaos mars Dar City Mayor impeachment meeting

By The Citizen Reporter news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. A meeting that was meant to impeach Dar es Salaam City Mayor Isaya Mwita at Karimjee Hall in the City has come to standstill after one of the councilor’s names was reportedly signed in absentia bringing the proceedings into chaos.

The meeting which was being led by the Mr Mwita was forced to stop after Chadema and CCM councilors began to hold one another by the neck.

At the mayor’s seat things were equally not at ease as the Mayor and his deputy Abdallah Mtanika tussle to control the microphone so as to lead the proceedings.

It all started after Chadema councilors entered the hall and Ubungo Mayor Boniface Jacob taking the attendance book questioning how Minazi Mirefu councilor Kassim Mshamu’s name had got on the rosta yet he was absent.

“I would like to let this meeting know that there is a councilor who is absent yet his name is appearing here as Number 18. You the Director know that this is not proper but you have let it happen,” said Mr Jacob.

He continued: The whole world is watching what you are doing and we cannot accept this to go on.

The chaos that ensued forced the police to enter the chambers to remove Boniface Jacob and Tabata councilor Patrick Assanga under the instructions of the City director Spora Liana because they had not signed the attendance book.