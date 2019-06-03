By Fortune Francis @ThectizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.co

Dar es Salaam. Kinondoni Regional Police Commander (RPC) Mussa Taibu on Monday, June 3 questioned Chaumma national chairman Hashimu Rungwe for 45 minutes over unlawfully assembly.

A bone of Mr Rungwe’s questioning is traced to the yesterday’s (Sunday) meeting of eight opposition parties held in his office without the authorities’ blessings, prompting Mr Taibu to summon the 2015 Presidential candidate for interrogation.

The parties included, Chadema, ACT Wazalendo, ‘Chama cha Kijamii’ (CCK) , Democratic Party (DP), NCCR Mageuzi, National League for Democracy (NLD), the United People’s Democratic Party (UPDP) and Chaumma the host.

After being questioned for misconduct, Mr Rungwe said he was directed to put in writing details of what was discussed during the meeting.

“Police want to know the reason behind holding a meeting without a permit, but our gathering was just meant to tell citizens that we need an ‘independent’ electoral commission.”

He added: In every election, the number of voters goes down due to weaknesses of the current electoral commission, this is unacceptable.

In the meeting held Sunday the eight opposition parties resolved not to participate in the by-elections in 32 wards across the country slatted for June 15.