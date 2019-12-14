Chief Justice tells lawyers to be flexible in jobs

By James Magai @TheCitizenTZ

Dar es Salaam. The Chief Justice, Prof Ibrahim Juma, has called upon newly-admitted lawyers to accept changes occurring in different sectors including technology and business if they are to deal with unemployment.

He gave the advice during a function to admit 558 new advocates held at the School of Law and Legal Practice in Dar es Salaam.

The CJ said unemployment for lawyers has been as big problem as in other sectors and that it was not only for Tanzania, but also it was rather a global phenomena.

He said many graduated lawyers had no permanent jobs in public and private sectors and he called upon them to use the country’s experience and experts in the legal profession to counter the problem of unemployment.

He said different countries in the world were doing the same in addressing the problem. He called upon the newly-registered lawyers to adopt those technics and develop their career.

CJ Juma also wanted the lawyers to go to courts and hear different cases which, he said, they would learn from experienced lawyers hence gaining experiences.

“While waiting to be employed, develop your profession instead of filling up your head with thoughts of losing hope. “You can precisely use your time by attending different cases ongoing in courts,” he said after revising the experience a certain lawyer went through in one country.

“The problem of lawyers is that they are not ready to accept major changes occurring in the legal profession due to economic and technological pressures,” said CJ Juma.

The Attorney General (AG), Prof Adelardus Kilangi, called upon the new lawyers to provide legal services to rural areas, saying there was no balanced number of urban and rural lawyers.