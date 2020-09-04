Clouds TV and Radio back on air after suspension

The Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) on Thursday August 27 handed the broadcaster a Seven-day suspension .

Dar es Salaam. Clouds FM and TV are back on air after serving a Seven-day suspension which was handed by TCRA for a reported violation of regulations.



The authority said that the station was suspended for premature announcement of election statistics that had not been approved by the National Electoral Commission.



In a statement the regulator said the Clouds TV and Clouds FM violated the Code on political party elections broadcasting 2015 in their 360 programme on Wednesday August 26.



As part of the punishment the stations was required to air an apology for the rest of remaining hours of Thursday, August 27 before starting to serve the ban on August 28.



The electoral commission said the station aired results that showed that certain Members of Parliament aspirants had sailed through unopposed after other contestants failed to meet nomination criteria in certain constituencies.

