Coronavirus kills two more in Kenya as cases rise to 110

Nairobi. Kenya has today recorded two more deaths as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe said in a briefing Thursday that the patients were in Nairobi and Mombasa.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country increased to 110 after 29 more people tested positive, the health minister said.

The testing is being conducted on 2050 people who are in mandatory quarantine in several isolations facilities.

In the last 24 hours, 662 samples- the highest number tested in the country in a single day- were tested.

“Out of 662 samples, 29 people have tested positive for coronavirus. 28 of them are Kenyans and 1 is Congolese. The total number of those who have tested positive in Kenya is now at 110,” CS Kagwe said.

CS Kagwe also reiterated on the need for Kenyans to follow the set directives with regard to personal hygiene and social distancing.