Cotex one of the shining examples at Buildexpo 2019

By Detricia Pamba

Dar es Salaam. Cotex industries have emerged as one of the shining examples at the 22 edition of the Buildexpo 2019 after they showcased cheap and durable products to farmers and construction workers in Tanzania.

Speaking to The Citizen today at the exhibition, Gideon Mushi, a farmer from Kilimanjaro said that Cotex’s durable products, was one of his main attractions to the exhibition.

“I have travelled a long way to come to this exhibition and I am glad that I was not disappointed and I am now eager to go back and get some of these products for my farming,” added Mushi who lives in Arusha.

The sales manager of Cotex Industries, Samuel Mbai said that they were delighted to be at the BuildExpo exhibition, something that has enabled them to get to know their customers even better.

“We are proud to have this opportunity that has helped us to link up with other companies from Tanzania and abroad,” he said.

He said that their products have attracted many customers especially those who use the water irrigation systems, especially in the Njombe water scheme, Arusha, Mwanza and Musoma.

