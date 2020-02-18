Mr Kabwe faces three seditious charges, which he is allegedly committed on October 28, 2018 during a press conference held in Dr es Salaam. The ruling was delivered by the court’s Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi on February 18, 2020

By The Citizen Reporter news@tz.nationmedia.com @TheCitizenTz

Dar es Salaam. The Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court has found the Kigoma Urban Member of Parliament, who is also the leader of Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT)-Wazalendo, Zitto Kabwe, with a case to answer.

Mr Kabwe faces three seditious charges, which he is allegedly committed on October 28, 2018 during a press conference held in Dr es Salaam. The ruling was delivered by the court’s Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi on February 18, 2020.

Mr Kabwe was for the first time brought before the court on November 2, 2018 charged with incitement.