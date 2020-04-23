By Daily Nation

Nairobi. Seventeen more people in Kenya have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the country's total number of confirmed to 320.

The Health ministry announced this in its daily update on Thursday, saying all the new patients were Kenyans.

Dr Mercy Mwangangi, the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the ministry, said Mombasa County accounted for 12 of the cases and Nairobi County five,

Dr Mwangangi said 15 of the patients were found through surveillance and that two were in quarantine facilities.

She said they were among 668 people tested for the Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. So far, Nairobi accounts for the bulk of tested samples, with a total of 478.

The ministry further reported that the number of recoveries in Kenya had risen to 89 as six more patients had been discharged after testing negative for the disease.

STATISTICS

The coronavirus was first reported in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019.

Since then, it has quickly spread across the world and infected at least 2,658,764 people, according to Worldometer's tally on April 23.

The total number of deaths was 185,439 and that of recoveries 729,982 as of April 23, while the number of active cases stood at 1,743,343, with three per cent or 57,981 of them being critical and the rest mild.

Worldometer's count showed that the number of closed cases was 915,421, with 80 per cent or 729,982 being the number of recoveries or those discharged.