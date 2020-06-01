Covid-19: Kenya's cases soar past 2000 mark

By NMG

Nairobi. Coronavirus cases in Kenya have hit past 2000-mark after 59 more people tested positive, the health ministry has confirmed.

The total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,021 and the age range of the cases are between 10-76 years.

A statement from Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases are from 1,518 samples that were tested in the last 24 hours, adding that 5 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 disease raising the death toll to 69.

Total samples tested since March 13 when the first case was reported in Kenya is 80,054.

The new cases are from Nairobi 29, Mombasa 14, Turkana 6, Busia 4, Taita Taveta 2, Kajiado 2 while Kiambu and Kilifi have one patient each.

Nairobi’s cases are in Ruaraka 8 (all from mandatory quarantine); Westlands 6; Dagoretti North 4; Lang’ata 4; Kibra 3; while Embakasi East, Kasarani, Kamukunji and Makadara have one each.

In Mombasa the cases are distributed in the following areas: Mvita 6, Kisauni 2, Nyali 2, Jomvu 2, Chamgamwe 2.

The cases from Busia are from Malaba border 3 and Alupe quarantine facility 1 while in Turkana the six patients are from the Nadapal border point.

Taita Taveta cases are from Mwatate while the patients in Kajiado County are from Kajiado East.

Eight patients have been discharged within the last 24 hours bringing the total number of recoveries to 486.

