Covid-19: Kenya's cases soars further with 72 more cases

By Daily Nation

Nairobi. Seventy-two more patients have tested positive for Covid-19 in Kenya, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1,286.

The new cases include 70 Kenyans, one Somali national and a Ugandan who were confirmed following the testing of 2,711 samples over the last 24 hours.

In a press briefing on Monday, Health Ministry CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the new cases are distributed as follows: Nairobi (52), Mombasa (11), Kiambu (7), Isiolo (1) and Turkana (1).

At the same time, nine more patients have recovered from the disease raising the total number of recoveries to 402.

One more person has died from the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 52.

Nairobi has the highest number of new confirmed cases at 52 while Mombasa has 11 and Kiambu 7.

Turkana now becomes the latest county to record a case as the virus continues its march across the country.

As of today, 29 counties have now confirmed coronavirus cases.

In Nairobi the cases are recorded as follows: Langata (21), Dagoretti North (15), Kamukunji (4), Kibra (4), Embakasi East (2), Kasarani (3), Dagoretti South (1), Makadara (1) and Mathare (1).

The 11 cases in Mombasa are from Nyali (4), Mvita (3), Kisauni (3) and Changamwe (1).

In Kiambu, the seven cases are from Limuru (2) and one case each in Githunguri, Kabete, Ruiru, Thika and Kikuyu.

So far, Kenya has tested a total of 61,971 samples.