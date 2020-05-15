Covid-19: Kenya’s death toll reaches 45

The death puts Kenya on numbers six in Africa in terms of fatalities with Egypt and Algeria occupying the top of the log with 556 and 522 respectively.

By The Citizen Reporter

Nairobi. Three patients succumbed to the novel coronavirus today in Kenya taking the number to 45, on a day when Kenya’s total cases reached 781 after 23 more tested positive.

The death puts Kenya on numbers six in Africa in terms of fatalities with Egypt and Algeria occupying the top of the log with 556 and 522 respectively.

The fatalities also make Kenya the highest ranking in the East African Community region with Uganda yet to register any death.

Speaking at a daily briefing on Friday May 15, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said 11 of the new cases were reported in Nairobi, five in Mombasa, three in Kajiado while Wajir and Kiambu recorded two each.

The 23 are five females and 18 males all aged between 24 and 84 years.

The new cases were discovered after the ministry conducted tests on 2,100 samples.

Advertisement

Two of those who tested positive in Kajiado were truck drivers.