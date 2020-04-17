Covid-19: Tanzania's cases jump to 147 after 53 test positive

The country also recorded one death pushing Tanzania’s death toll to 5

By Paul Owere

Tanzania has today Friday April 17 recorded 53 new cases of novel coronavirus infection bringing the total number of patients that have tested positive to 147.

The country also recorded another death bringing the total number of deaths so far due to Covid-19 to five.

The announcement was made by the minister of health Ummy Mwalimu in a daily briefing regarding the Covid-19 development.

“Of all the cases reported since March 16, 11 have healed and have been discharged, four of the remaining cases are critical whereas 127 are under close monitoring but stable,” she said.

According to the minister all the cases are of Tanzanians with 38 of the patients from Dar es Salaam, with a single case each in Kilimanjaro, Mwanza and Kagera.

Lindi and Pwani Regions reported their first cases of the Covid-19 infection with one patient each.

In Zanzibar there are 10 new cases bringing the total number of patients to 35 out of which 4 have been discharged, one passed away on Saturday and 30 are receiving treatment at designated hospitals on the Isles.

The new cases in Zanzibar today include four women and seven men who are from Chukwani, Nyarugusu, Mfenesini, Fuoni Kipungani, Mbweni, Magogoni, Mwakaje, Michenzani,Mwera, Mkunazini and Mbuzini.