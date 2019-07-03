Crackdown against truck drivers’ job contracts to start

By Mosenda Jacob @TheCitizenTZ jmosend@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The ministry of state, the Office of the Prime Minister, Labor, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disabilities in partnership with the Police Force, the Road Safety Unit and Land Transport Regulatory Authority (LATRA) intend to undertake special inspection for the purpose of monitoring the implementation of the new law requiring trucks owners to offer their drivers with employment contracts by 15 July, 2019.

This exercise is expected to be conducted by officers from labour office, LATRA, the Police, the road safety unit at Ubungo Bus Terminal, Misugusugu trucks center and other similar centers countrywide.

In addition, in line with the inspection, employees of trade unions and employer parties will be provided with education about their rights and responsibilities in implementing Labor Laws.

The statement released by the Permanent secretary of the ministry has said that owners of the transportation facilities should ensure their driver's contracts were available in the workplaces, and all drivers, to carry on copies of the contracts wherever they go.

However, it states that with regards to the implementation of Labor Laws, the challenges have continued to arise in terms of employment contracts, salary payments and various allowances.

“It has been noted that a few companies in the transport industry have been deceptive to their drivers’ operations agreements when applying for licenses.

According to the statement, in achieving the goal of reaching the middle economy by 2025, the Government continues, along with other factors, to enhance the investment and trade environment in various sectors in the country including the transport sector.

The sector is one of the key sectors that contribute to economic growth and increase government revenue.