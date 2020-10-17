By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com



Speaking after receiving the water donation, Mr Batiho thanked the NGO which advocates for afforestation and evironmental conservation, for its contribution.

"I urge other stakeholders in the country to also donate food, water and other goods so as to support the government's efforts to contain the fire, " he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Batiho disclosed that as of today, Saturday, the containment of the blaze is completed by 98 percent--representing a significant move towards the 100 percent containment of the destructive blaze.

However, he noted that the firefighters led by Tanapa in collaboration with the Fire and Rescue Force and ordinary volunteers on Saturday continued with the firefighting which has sustained for almost a week.

"Until today in the morning, the fire has been contained by 98 percent. The firefighters have been deployed to contain the blaze in some places which were recently identified being on fire, " said Mr Batiho during the handover event of the goods.