Diamond Platnumz off to Kigoma with Tanasha in tow

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Singer Diamond Platnumz has today left for Kigoma accompanied by his fiancé and mother of his two-month old baby Tanasha Dona on a historic journey that is meant to celebrate one of Africa’s brightest music stars of the decade.

The eight-coach train which designed to take care of the diverse needs of the travelling party left at 8:00 am with several celebrities turning up for the almost 1200km journey to the shores of Lake Tanganyika.

One of the coaches will host a party with part of it designed as dance hall with a DJ’s set in place for what is set to be the party of the year.

Some of the celebrities who turned up include actress Irene Uwoya, TID, Mandojo and Domo Kaya, Jackline Wolper,Dudu Baya, Lava Lava, Amber Lulu, and Malkia Caren among others.

In his usual fashion Diamond arrived at the Kamata Railway Station, Dar es Salaam accompanied by 10 meaning looking body guards attracting attention from on lookers.

The show at Lake Tanganyika Stadium is set to take place on New Year’s even to celebrate 10 years since the Tandale born musician made his debut with hit single ‘Kamwambie’.

