Dr Mpango to table 2019/2020 budget in Dodoma today

Dar es Salaam. Minister of finance and planning Dr Phillip Mpango is expected to table the 2019/2020 national budget at the parliament in Dodoma today June 13, 2019.

This is the fourth budget to be tabled by Dr Mpango since the fifth phase government entered into power in late 2015.

Infrastructure, energy and transportation are among of the top priorities and strategic projects of the Sh33 trillion budget.

The strategic energy projects include Stiegler’s Gorge Hydroelectric dam, the third phase of rural energy and extension of Kinyerezi 1 gas-to-power.

Other major infrastructure projects include the continued revival of Air Tanzania Limited and ongoing construction of Standard Gauge Railways (SGR).