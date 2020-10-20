Dr Salim Ahmed Salim’s wife dies in Dar hospital

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s fourth Prime Minister and former secretary-general of the OAU Dr Salim Salim’s wife Amne Salim has passed on at Aga Khan Hospital in Dar es Salaam.

The hospital has confirmed on Tuesday October 20.

“It is true. She has died here in the hospital, but I can’t comment any further. Kindly consult the family members who will be in a better position to give more details,” said Dr Ahmed Jusabani, Medical Director at Aga Khan Hospital when he spoke to The Citizen.

The deceased survived by a husband (Tanzania’s ex-Prime Minister and former AU secretary general ) and three children Maryam, Ali and Ahmed.

The husband, Dr Salim is a Tanzanian politician and diplomat since the early 1960s.

He also served as Minister of Defense and National Service, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Permanent Representative of Tanzania to the United Nations and Secretary-General of the Organisation of African Unity.

Other diplomatic positions; at the continental level, he has since March 2002 been acting as African Water Ambassador whose responsibilities include advocacy, sensitization, and mobilization of support on African water issues.