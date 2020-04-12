Easter amid coronavirus outbreak

By Fortune Francis and Janet Joseph @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam/Moshi. Tanzanians today celebrate Easter in a unique way due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease that has disrupted ways of life.

As of yesterday evening, three people had died due to the disease in the country. Infections had reached 32 cases.

Globally, the Covid-19 had claimed over 105,000 lives after infecting over 1.7 million people.

A number of people who spoke to The Citizen said this year they would mainly celebrate with their families in their homes instead of visiting relatives or friends as was the case for many years.

This, they said, is in line with observing the social distancing strategy recommended by health experts in a bid to stop the spreading of the novel coronavirus.

This is even as the government has not applied the lockdown strategy as the case is in some neighbouring countries and others around the globe.

However, the government has been encouraging citizens to adhere to what health experts advise including handwashing and going out only when it is absolutely necessary to do so.

A number of measures have already been put in place with the aim of reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus. These include closure of schools, colleges and universities, and the suspension of sporting activities.

The government has also ordered public transport operators not to cram passengers, all aimed at reducing unnecessary congestions.

“We are going to prepare a very delicious meal as well as order drinks. We’ll also dress well as is always the case during such festivities. To avoid contracting the killer virus, we’ll stay home,” said Mohamed Shibe, a resident of Mbagala Zakhiem in Dar es Salaam Region.

“Personally, I’ll use the day to practically provide education to my family on how to protect ourselves against the coronavirus.”

A resident of Kariakoo in Dar es Salaam Region, Mbwana Yusuf, who is a motorcycle taxi operator, said that in his view, there was nothing else that could be done, but to adhere to the government’s instructions.

“Easter Holiday belongs to all of us, but for this year we must observe what experts advise.

“I‘m celebrating Easter Holiday at home with my family. For those wishing to go out, they will have to be very careful,” said Mbwana.

Such statements were echoed by Fadhili Hamis, who said, “This is our holiday as I planned to celebrate it very nicely, but due to the government’s guideline, I’ll celebrate it while at home with my family as there is no alternative.”

However, the government has not prevented people from going out, but has instead directed them to avoid unnecessary movements in a bid to take precautions against contracting Covid-19.

The disease is transmitted when a person comes into contact with bodily liquids of an infected person especially when they sneeze or cough; it is also transmitted when a person touches were the vector of the virus touched; then the virus is transmitted via hands through the mouth, nose or eyes.

Days towards this year’s Easter lacked the usual warmth due to the killer virus. There weren’t many adverts on radio and TV stations or even posters on walls.

Even entertainment announcements were not heard.

No music band is allowed to unveil its album or stage “an exciting performance for Easter, disco toto, “special offers” nor “many artistes performing on one stage.”

Residents of Moshi Town in Kilimanjaro Region see that the raging Covid-19 in this period of celebrating the holiday is separating families, who used to celebrate together.

“My children used to come home and celebrate Easter, but due to this disease neither of them has come celebrate with me,” said Siah Kimambo, a resident of Msaranga.

“Actually, this disease is historic. It has never happened before. Due to our Chagga tradition, sitting and eating together during the time like this is a great relief because we are used to slaughtering animals and enjoying together.

“But now, everybody has taken their own way and we don’t know what to do other than praying to God to save us from this calamity.”

Another resident, whose activities have been disrupted by Covid-19 is Adam James, a resident of Soweto.