Ecobank to upgrades its core banking system over the weekend

By Muthini Kisole

Dar es Salaam. Ecobank Tanzania is set to change its core banking system from Flexcube 7 platform to Flexcube 12 with effect from September 23, 2019.

The change comes after 7 years of operation and it will involve all its 33 affiliates who are also shifting to Flexcube 12.

Speaking at a Press conference in Dar es Salaam today the Head, Commercial Banking Mr. Respige Kimati said the process will cause some abnormalities in their services but it will allow seamless transactions for their customers.

“During the migration to flexcube 12, we’ll automatically switch from our existing internet banking system to a new improved version called Ecobank online. We simply want to ensure that we meet our customers’ needs as effectively as possible,” Respige Kimati added.

The account number will change from the current 16 digits to 10 digits but clients will be able to facilitate all their bank transactions using their old account number during the transaction period.

This will lead to closure of the Ecobank operation from Saturday, September 21 to Sunday, September 22 and normal services shall resume on Monday, September 23, with the new Ecobank online Omini Lite.

Advertisement