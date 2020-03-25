Kampala. Uganda has on Wednesday confirmed five new cases of coronavirus including an eight-month-old-baby bringing the total number to 14. Minister of State for Primary Health Care, Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu on Wednesday said that two of the five cases are Chinese nationals while the others are Ugandans. All the first nine confirmed cases are Ugandans who are said to have been infected from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

"Dear Ugandans, this is a very critical moment for everyone as the number of positive cases keeps scaling up. Five more people have been confirmed positive, including two of the six Chinese that were got in Zombo. They cannot be presented in court for fear of further spread," Dr Kaducu announced through her Twitter handle.

So far, we have 12 Ugandans and two Chinese who have tested positive for the virus.