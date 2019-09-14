Eleven people injured in fight between villagers

According to the RPC police are holding eight people in connection to the incident. Mr Ngowi said the villagers and farmers have been embroiled in land conflict, which has persisted for a long time.

By Godfrey Kahango @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbeya. Eleven people have been injured during a fight between Msesule villagers in Mbarali district following a land conflict.

The incident occurred on Friday, when Msesule villagers attacked farmers, who are under Mahalala irrigation scheme. The farmers were clearing a 300 hectares farm, when the chaos erupted.

Acting Mbeya Regional Police Commander Mr Jerome Ngowi confirmed the incident during a Press Conference.

According to the RPC police are holding eight people in connection to the incident. Mr Ngowi said the villagers and farmers have been embroiled in land conflict, which has persisted for a long time.

“Mbeya housing and land council ruled in favour of the Mahalala irrigation scheme in 2018 but the Msesule villagers didn’t agreed,” said Mr Ngowi.

The villagers later filed a case at the high court (Land Division) contesting the decision. The move forced Mbarali District Commissioner Rueben Mfune to order farmers and villagers to stop their activities in the area.

However, the Msalala irrigation farming group refused to heed to the DCs order hence prompted to the conflict.