Eliud Kipchoge sneaks back quietly after historic feat

By Daily Nation

Kenya's world record holder Eliud Kipchoge sneaked back into the country quietly early Wednesday morning following his history exploits on Saturday in Vienna.

Kipchoge became the first human to run a marathon in under two hours after clocking 1 hour, 59 minutes, 40sec in the INEOS 1:59 Challenge staged in Vienna.

"Honoured to fly our CHAMPION @eliudkipchoge home from Amsterdam. The Pride is so proud of you! #ChampionOnBoard #NoHumanIsLimited," Kenya Airways tweeted on Wednesday.

Kipchoge had flown to the Netherlands with his manager Jos Hermerns where he was expected to stay for a while as he recovers after the historic run in Vienna.