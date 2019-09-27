Engen seeking to gain stronghold in the Lake Zone

By The Citizen Reporter news@thecitizen.co.tz

Mwanza. Mwanza is known to be the business hub of the Lake Zone as it connects Tanzania to other neighboring countries, this is why many companies seek to have their presence there and petroleum company Engen hasn’t been an exception.

Engen Petroleum (T) Limited, has been operating in Tanzania for the past 20 years making it one of the most established and innovative provider of premium quality petroleum products and well-established convenience stores.

As part of the strategic update the company continues assuring its diverse customer base in Tanzania with a stronger presence in the market in line with the economic growth that the country is experiencing starting with Mwanza in the Lake Zone.

Speaking in Mwanza today September 27, regarding their expansion Engen’s managing director, Mr Paul Muhato it is a natural step in the company’s growth plan currently as they continue to look at strategic areas across the country for development and acquisition of retail stations to better serve the Tanzanian market.

“Currently we have 10 stations spread across Dar, Morogoro, Dodoma,Tanga, Moshi, Arusha and Mwanza regions – but this number is going to increase significantly over the next few years”, Said Mr. Muhato as he spoke during the official opening of two sites .

In Mwanza we have opened two sites one in Sinai and the other in Makuyuni areas, our aim is to provide better services to our customers and to assure them with quality services all the time.

“As we aim to keep the customer our first priority, you should expect at least 4 more stations in strategic locations by the end of the year as we reiterate the importance of having quality fuel and lubricants offered by our well-trained Customer Champion,” he said.