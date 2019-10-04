Ex-NEC boss narrates how he learned of his removal

By Frank Kimboy @frankkimboy fkimboy@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. National Electoral Commission’s (NEC) former election director Athumani Kihamia has revealed how he learnt of his replacement by Dr Wilson Mahera in the position.

Speaking to Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) in an exclusive interview yesterday, Dr Kihamia said he learnt the news on Tuesday morning through a local TV channel as he was preparing himself to go to work. Dr Kihamia, who has served in several capacities in the government, said after receiving the news he didn’t go to work as he waited for further directives.

“I was watching TBC and all of a sudden it was announced that the President (John Magufuli) had appointed the new NEC election director,” said Dr Kihamia, who previously served as Arusha City Council executive director, Kaliua District executive director and Mufindi District Council executive director.

He told The Citizen that he also became aware of his appointment as NEC director of election through his friends, while he was heading to Dodoma from Dar es Salaam.

“I had come to visit my family in Dar es Salaam on my way to Dodoma to attend a meeting. I had discharged my driver in Arusha and was on a bus to Dodoma. After the news, I called my driver to meet me in Dodoma,” said he.

According to Dr Kihamia they had to drive back to Dar es Salaam on the same day after receiving the information because he had to be sworn in on the following day. Reliving the experience, Dr Kihamia said serving as the election director is a tough job because one is forced to work long hours.

“As an election director you can’t work as a normal public servant because sometimes you are forced to stay in office all night and respond to calls from village and ward leaders around the clock,” said Dr Kihamia, who held the position for slightly over a year. Speaking about his successor Dr Kihamia said he has faith in Dr Mahera, the former Arusha District Council executive director because he knows him from the time they worked together in Arusha.

“I know him very well and I don’t have any doubts about his capabilities,” he said.

President John Magufuli appointed Dr Mahera, a mathematician, as new NEC boss, becoming the third executive at the helm of the country’s electoral body in the administration’s four years of ruling.