Exiled former Pakistan leader Musharraf sentenced to death

Islamabad. Exiled former Pakistan military leader Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death Tuesday after being found guilty of treason, an unprecedented move in a country where the armed forces are often considered immune from prosecution.

The court’s decision marks the first time a former leader of the armed forces has been sentenced to death in Pakistan, where the military maintains a firm grip on power and has ruled the country for roughly half its 72-year history.

Musharraf has been in self-imposed exile ever since a travel ban was lifted in 2016 that allowed him to seek medical treatment abroad. The 76-year-old has lately spent most of his time between Dubai and London.

Several Pakistan media sources reported the verdict and sentence, while a senior court official confirmed the rulings to AFP.

The trial -- which began in 2013 and is one of several involving Musharraf -- centres on his decision to suspend the constitution and impose emergency rule in 2007, according to his lawyer Akhtar Shah.

The move sparked widespread protests against Musharraf, ultimately leading to his resignation in the face of impeachment proceedings. Musharraf’s lawyer said the former general was currently ill and remained in Dubai. He said no decision had been made on whether to appeal.

Advertisement

Retired general Talat Masood, now a security analyst, called the court’s decision “extraordinary”.

“That the courts would take such a bold decision or give a bold judgement shows that there is a major transformation that is taking place in Pakistan,” he said.

‘Revenge’

Musharraf, who was born in India’s capital New Delhi in 1943 but moved with his family to Pakistan after partition, took power after ousting Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a bloodless coup in 1999.