Fear of abduction as Dar journalist reported missing

By Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Freelance journalist Erick Kabendera was yesterday taken away from his home by unknown assailants, close family members told The Citizen yesterday. Dar es Salaam Police chief Lazaro Mambosasa said he hadn’t received any report on the matter.

His wife Loy told The Citizen last night that he was taken away at around 4pm yesterday by six people who claimed they were police officers.

The assailants had his house’s internal phone system severed before they disappeared with him.