Five million Tanzanians have been issued with national IDs

By Habel Chidawali @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. A total of five million Tanzanians have been provided with national identification cards, with 13 million others still in the process.

The statement was issued in Parliament on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, by deputy minister for Home Affairs, Mr Hamad Masauni, when responding to a question by Buyungu MP, Mr Christopher Chiza (CCM).

In his question, Mr Chiza sought to know the government’s plans to speed up the process of issuing the IDs in order to help citizens to avoid inconveniences.

Responding to the MP, Mr Masauni said by the end of this year, a total of 22.2 million IDs will have been issued.

“Procedures to provide citizens in marginalized regions doesn’t differ with those in other regions. What is important is abiding by laws, regulations and procedures,” he said, adding.