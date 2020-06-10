For Azam, the sky is the limit in endeavour to serve

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

How did you receive Azam’s positive rating in the 2020 Brand Africa 100 rankings, and what is the significance to the group?

We are truly excited for the rating/achievement. It has come to us as reassurance that we are doing the right things towards our vision “To be one of most internationally respected and professionally run companies on the African continent. To establish a globally recognized brand synonymous with high quality, innovation and value for price.” The achievement is of great significance as we have become one of the most admired brands in Africa. We will continue to work together to get even better in the continent and achieve global recognition.



Azam jumped up 13 places, to rank 5th in Most Admired African Brands in this survey. You eclipsed some of the giant names in business. Are you surprised by the outcome and how/why do you think this happened?

In all honesty it is not a surprise although we must recognise our customers and stakeholders throughout the continent. We have and always put in the work and the passion and together with our stakeholders we continuously and sustainably continue to increase access to high quality products and services affordably.



Azam was also the number 1 most admired brand in Tanzania, and among the only three brands that were indigenous to top their respective country ratings; would you say the group has come of age?

Although we are quite established, trail blazers so to say, to us it is not the time to relax rather it is a challenge to do more, give more to our customers, deliver more quality, more accessibility, more affordability. The achievement in Tanzania is actually motivating us to aspire for the same level of achievement across the continent.



What does the absolute recognition in Tanzania and the breaking of barriers regionally tell us of the Azam vision going forward?

We are grateful and excited to be well on our way to achieving our current vision. It tells us that anything and everything is possible. As we grow our vision, we will definitely grow.



Azam TV was ranked 9th out of the top 25 media organisations in Africa. It was the only locally owned brand that emerged in the list, and for the very first time of its inclusion. What is the secret here and would you say the African media is doing enough to control our own African narrative?

We remain committed to highest standards, affordability and accessibility. Azam TV has been delivering news as it breaks through a very experienced and passionate team. While making our digital TV provider the most affordable and available throughout the country, Azam TV will soon be rolling out our DTT service, extending availability to those who can’t afford satellite dishes and will be able to use digital terrestrial set top boxes which are cheaper and easier to install. This being part of our vision to cater to many at an affordable cost.



What would be your word/promise to the loyal consumers whose affiliation to the brand is yielding fruits? And what about the employees?

To our loyal customers, we want to thank them for being with us, we promise to remain focused on their needs delivering goods and services of world class quality but also making sure we are the most affordable. We further appreciate our staff, we would not be here without their tireless commitment, passion and top notch performance. We commit to continuously support their personal and professional growth for mutual benefit.



Participants during the launch of the 2020 Brand Africa 100, talked of the need for governments to help local businesses to expand and penetrate regional markets so as to build the capacity to compete favorably with long established multinationals; What appeal, if any, would you want to make to the government of Tanzania in this endeavour?

We appreciate that the government continues to take steps such as the blueprint initiative for improving business environment in Tanzania. We recommend for them to continue engaging all stakeholders through various bodies and authorities. Continuing to foster a favorable business environment creates a level playing field for businesses to compete fairly and thrive.



Where do you see Azam in the next 5-10 years amid the economic and health crisis brought about by the coronavirus pandemic?

We see Azam continuing to grow as we look at challenges brought by the pandemic. We believe we are able to support communities to gain access to critical needs such as food affordably which is key. We will emerge stronger as we challenge ourselves to help others.

We wish to thank the government and its authorities as well as all our stakeholders such as industry bodies, their support continues to play a vital role in our success.